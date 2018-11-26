Here & Now
GM Announces Plans To Halt Production At 5 North American Sites03:49Play
General Motors confirmed Monday it plans to halt production at five auto plants in Canada, Maryland, Michigan and Ohio. The move comes amid slowing growth in sedans, the rising cost of tariffs and long-term plans to transition to electric cars. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."
This segment aired on November 26, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news