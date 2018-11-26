As FBI special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia continues, former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos reports to prison Monday for lying to federal agents investigating his contacts with Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Politico senior reporter Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) and Bloomberg Opinion executive editor and "TrumpNation" author Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest developments in the Russia investigation.