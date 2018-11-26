Here & Now
After Temporarily Closing U.S.-Mexico Border, Trump Threatens Indefinite Closure05:22Play
President Trump continues to threaten to close the U.S.-Mexico border permanently after agents fired tear gas on migrants trying to cross into California. The White House also released a climate report over the holiday weekend, warning of economic losses and disastrous environmental consequences from climate change. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR White House correspondent Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott).
This segment aired on November 26, 2018.
