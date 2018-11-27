General Motors announced Monday that it will cut around 15,000 jobs in the U.S. and Canada and idle five factories, including an assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, has spoken out against the changes from GM.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Brown (@SenSherrodBrown), who also supported President Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum, which GM said cost the company about a billion dollars.