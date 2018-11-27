Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown Speaks Out Against GM Layoffs And Plant Shutdowns06:47
November 27, 2018
LORDSTOWN, OH - NOVEMBER 26: An exterior view of the GM Lordstown Plant on November 26, 2018 in Lordstown, Ohio. GM said it would end production at five North American plants including Lordstown, and cut 15 percent of its salaried workforce. The GM Lordstown Plant assembles the Chevy Cruz. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
LORDSTOWN, OH - NOVEMBER 26: An exterior view of the GM Lordstown Plant on November 26, 2018 in Lordstown, Ohio. GM said it would end production at five North American plants including Lordstown, and cut 15 percent of its salaried workforce. The GM Lordstown Plant assembles the Chevy Cruz. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

General Motors announced Monday that it will cut around 15,000 jobs in the U.S. and Canada and idle five factories, including an assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, has spoken out against the changes from GM.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Brown (@SenSherrodBrown), who also supported President Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum, which GM said cost the company about a billion dollars.

This segment aired on November 27, 2018.

