November 27, 2018
  • Lesley McClurg, KQED
It was not long ago that advanced melanoma was a death sentence, with survival rates of less than a year. But in the past few decades, researchers have found a way to harness the body's own immune system to fight cancer. Lesley McClurg (@lesleywmcclurg) of KQED met with a young woman beating the odds, thanks to advances in science.

