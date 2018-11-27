Here & Now
Immunotherapy Is Becoming A Game Changer In Treating Cancer05:32Play
It was not long ago that advanced melanoma was a death sentence, with survival rates of less than a year. But in the past few decades, researchers have found a way to harness the body's own immune system to fight cancer. Lesley McClurg (@lesleywmcclurg) of KQED met with a young woman beating the odds, thanks to advances in science.
This segment aired on November 27, 2018.
