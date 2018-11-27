Prosecutors Say Manafort Lied After Pleading Guilty, Should Be Sentenced Immediately05:29
November 27, 2018
President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, allegedly lied to the FBI after reaching a plea deal in the special counsel's Russia investigation, breaching the agreement he made with the government, prosecutors say. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie).

This segment aired on November 27, 2018.

