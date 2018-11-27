Singer-songwriter-satirist Randy Rainbow — yes, that's his real name — has built a fervent YouTube fan base by churning out parody videos on politics and current events, from the "Grease"-themed "GOP Dropout" as the field of Republican presidential candidates narrowed in 2016, to the "Sound of Music" parody "How Do You Solve A Problem Like Korea?"

He's known for his biting lyrics, and his glitz — sequined pink glasses, glittering jackets, props. But it might come as a surprise that the room where the magic is made isn't a high-tech studio, but rather the second bedroom in his Queens, New York, apartment, with a desk, green screen, microphone and his cat.

"What did you expect," he asks with irony. "I'm just a boy with a dream from Queens.

"Just a queen from Queens."

The walls in the proverbial "room where it happens" are covered with Broadway posters and props from his latest videos.

"It's crazy," he says about the work he's done there — and also about the reaction he's gotten: the millions of YouTube and Facebook followers, the sold-out shows and the letters he's received from people like Hillary Clinton and legendary Broadway lyricist Stephen Sondheim.

But he quickly adds that a letter does not inoculate someone from being lampooned.

"No one is off-limits," he says.

His framed letter from Sondheim is from 2015, when Rainbow was doing a web series on Broadway World. These days, he says Sondheim will write to him and say, "That last video was so clever, how do you come up with your lyrics?"

"And I always write back and say, 'Steve, you wouldn't understand. I have a gift, and I'm not about to explain it to you,' " Rainbow says. "It's crazy for me because Stephen Sondheim is of course the Lord. I grew up idolizing him, as I still do. 'Into the Woods,' 'Sweeney Todd' — those were my religion."