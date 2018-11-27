The World Chess Championship goes into overtime Wednesday, as Norway's Magnus Carlsen and the United States' Fabiano Caruana compete for the title. After 12 games and 12 draws, the two grandmasters meet in London for a series of tie-breaking games. If Caruana wins, he would be the first American champion since Bobby Fischer in 1972. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Hungarian chess grandmaster and official match commentator Judit Polgár (@GMJuditPolgar) about the matchup.