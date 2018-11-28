Here & Now
The Trump administration quietly released the fourth National Climate Assessment on Friday. The report, commissioned by Congress and compiled by over 300 scientists from 13 federal agencies, warns that rising temperatures and more extreme weather patterns will have a devastating impact on the environment in the Midwest.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Jim Angel (@JimAngel22), Illinois' state climatologist and lead author of the report's chapter on the Midwest.
This segment aired on November 28, 2018.
