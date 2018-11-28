A group of conservative voters from Kentucky's coal country and a group of liberal voters from western Massachusetts have started a political dialogue that includes home visits, emails, Skype sessions and cultural events.

Two years later, members say they not only have a profound understanding of what motivates one another, but also friendships they anticipate will last a lifetime. The group, called Hands Across the Hills, was the brainchild of conflict resolution expert Paula Green, of Leverett, Massachusetts, who recently won an Alliance for Peace award for the effort.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Green, as well as Gwen Johnson, of Whitesburg, Kentucky, who has participated in the trips and discussions.