Here & Now
Sedan Sales Suffer As Auto Industry Moves To Midsize Vehicles05:41Play
General Motors stock took a nose dive Tuesday after President Trump slammed the company in a tweet for its plans to cut 14,000 jobs and shut down five facilities in North America. But GM's decision to stop making several sedans comes amid a larger industry trend away from smaller cars. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with USA Today business reporter Nathan Bomey (@NathanBomey).
This segment aired on November 28, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news