Here & Now
Trump: 'No Intention' Of Stopping Special Counsel05:53Play
President Trump, in an interview with The Washington Post, said he has "no intention" of stopping special counsel Robert Mueller as he investigates possible collusion between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. In Congress, House Democrats meet behind closed doors to vote on their next leader as Nancy Pelosi works to line up votes. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with ABC politics director Rick Klein (@rickklein).
This segment aired on November 28, 2018.
