Here & Now
Joy And Sorrow Mark Whaling Season In Small Alaskan Town03:58Play
In Utqiaġvik, a small Alaskan town on the coast of the Arctic Ocean, autumn is one of two times a year that Indigenous Iñupiat hunters engage in the generations-old tradition of hunting the bowhead whale. The animal has been a central food and cultural resource for thousands of years. This fall's hunt has come to an end and it brought both excitement and sorrow to the community. From Alaska's Energy Desk, Ravenna Koenig (@vennkoenig) reports.
This segment aired on November 28, 2018.
