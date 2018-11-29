Rancher Ammon Bundy Says Trump's Immigration Rhetoric Is 'Counterproductive'05:48
November 29, 2018
In this Dec. 20, 2017 photo, Ammon Bundy walks out of a federal courthouse in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The rancher who became a conservative hero in 2016 for leading an armed standoff with the government in Oregon is breaking with President Trump over immigration.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Ammon Bundy, who says Trump is using fear-based, stereotypical language to describe the migrants gathered at the U.S.-Mexico border.

This segment aired on November 29, 2018.

