Here & Now
Rancher Ammon Bundy Says Trump's Immigration Rhetoric Is 'Counterproductive'05:48Play
The rancher who became a conservative hero in 2016 for leading an armed standoff with the government in Oregon is breaking with President Trump over immigration.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Ammon Bundy, who says Trump is using fear-based, stereotypical language to describe the migrants gathered at the U.S.-Mexico border.
This segment aired on November 29, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news