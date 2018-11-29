Droughts, Floods, Failing Dams: What Climate Change Means For Water In The U.S.09:32
November 29, 2018
Sprinklers water grass on a fairway at a golf course in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The fourth National Climate Assessment has dire warnings for the U.S. about climate change. President Trump said he was skeptical of the report in part because air and water is "at a record clean." But the climate assessment has a whole chapter on water, and one of its conclusions is that human-caused climate change is already affecting water quantity and quality in the U.S.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with one of the chapter's co-authors, Columbia University professor Upmanu Lall.

This segment aired on November 29, 2018.

