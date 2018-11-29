The fourth National Climate Assessment has dire warnings for the U.S. about climate change. President Trump said he was skeptical of the report in part because air and water is "at a record clean." But the climate assessment has a whole chapter on water, and one of its conclusions is that human-caused climate change is already affecting water quantity and quality in the U.S.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with one of the chapter's co-authors, Columbia University professor Upmanu Lall.