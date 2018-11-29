Here & Now
Markets React To Fed Chair's Remarks On Interest Rates03:50Play
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 600 points Wednesday, its biggest one-day advance in eight months. Investors responded to comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who suggested interest rates are close to a "neutral level." Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of the podcast "Full Disclosure."
This segment aired on November 29, 2018.
