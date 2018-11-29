Don't Be Fooled By NFL Quarterbacks' Gaudy Offensive Stats, Sports Analyst Says05:57
November 29, 2018
Sports analyst Mike Pesca says don't be fooled by the gaudy offensive numbers many quarterbacks are putting up this year in the NFL — the star players may not be as good as the stats suggest they are. Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson talk with Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."

This segment aired on November 29, 2018.

