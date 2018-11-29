Here & Now
After Camp Fire, Scope Of Devastation Comes Into Focus04:28Play
The number of people unaccounted for after the deadly Camp Fire in Northern California continues to drop, as more survivors are located. But local officials say they're also getting a clearer sense of devastation the fire caused. The town of Paradise will have to be rebuilt, practically from the ground up. North Country Public Radio's Brian Mann (@BrianMannADK) reports.
This segment aired on November 29, 2018.
