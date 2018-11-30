Americans Spend Billions On Diets And Detoxes. Do They Work?09:30
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 30, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Freshly made juices are displayed at the Silver Lake Juice Bar in Los Angeles in 2013. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Freshly made juices are displayed at the Silver Lake Juice Bar in Los Angeles in 2013. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Thanksgiving has come and gone, but with a new round of holidays — and parties, dinners and cocktails — ahead, many people may be wondering whether there's any hope of getting through the season without adding a few notches to their belts.

One solution, for some, is the detox — or cleanse — diet. But do these methods work? Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson learns more from nutritionist and author Keri Gans (@kerigans).

This segment aired on November 30, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news