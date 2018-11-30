Thanksgiving has come and gone, but with a new round of holidays — and parties, dinners and cocktails — ahead, many people may be wondering whether there's any hope of getting through the season without adding a few notches to their belts.

One solution, for some, is the detox — or cleanse — diet. But do these methods work? Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson learns more from nutritionist and author Keri Gans (@kerigans).