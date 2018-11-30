The U.S. Navy will commission a new destroyer on Saturday, the USS Thomas Hudner, named after a Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War. Hudner crash-landed his own plane in an unsuccessful attempt to save Ensign Jesse Brown, whose plane had been shot down. Brown was the first black Navy pilot.

The Brown and Hudner families have been connected ever since.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Jessica Knight Henry, Brown's granddaughter.