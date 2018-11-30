New Navy Destroyer Reunites 2 Families Bonded By Act Of Bravery05:47
November 30, 2018
This circa 1950 photo released by the U.S. Navy shows Jesse Brown in the cockpit of an F4U-4 Corsair fighter at an unidentified location. Brown, the first African-American naval aviator, died when he crashed behind enemy lines during the Korean War. Fellow aviator Thomas Hudner crash-landed his own plane in a futile attempt to save Brown. (U.S Navy via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The U.S. Navy will commission a new destroyer on Saturday, the USS Thomas Hudner, named after a Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War. Hudner crash-landed his own plane in an unsuccessful attempt to save Ensign Jesse Brown, whose plane had been shot down. Brown was the first black Navy pilot.

The Brown and Hudner families have been connected ever since.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Jessica Knight Henry, Brown's granddaughter.

This segment aired on November 30, 2018.

