Here & Now
Sea Lion Deaths From Gunshot Wounds Worry Marine Scientists05:13Play
Since September, eight sea lions have died from gunshot wounds in Puget Sound in Washington state. Wildlife officials up and down the West Coast say they're alarmed at the rise of violence against marine life. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Michael Milstein, spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
This segment aired on November 30, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news