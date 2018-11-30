Just days after tear gas was fired at Central American migrants trying to cross the border from Tijuana, and after President Trump threatened to close the entire southern border permanently, Pentagon officials say they are considering keeping active-duty American troops stationed along the border into January. The Discovery Channel's Lilia Luciano has been checking in with people who live and work close to an Arizona port of entry for an upcoming documentary series, "Border Live." Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Luciano (@lilialuciano).