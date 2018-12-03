Americans With Disabilities Act Signed By George H.W. Bush Expanded Rights Of Millions05:24
December 03, 2018
President George H.W. Bush signs the Americans with Disabilities Act during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on July 26, 1990. (Barry Thumma/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
President George H.W. Bush signs the Americans with Disabilities Act during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on July 26, 1990. (Barry Thumma/AP)

President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law in 1990. It was landmark legislation that expanded rights and protections for millions of people. Bush, who died Friday at age 94, played a key role in its passage.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Marian Vessels, director of the Mid-Atlantic ADA Center in Maryland, who was at the ADA's signing.

This segment aired on December 3, 2018.

