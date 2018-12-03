Here & Now
Americans With Disabilities Act Signed By George H.W. Bush Expanded Rights Of Millions05:24Play
President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law in 1990. It was landmark legislation that expanded rights and protections for millions of people. Bush, who died Friday at age 94, played a key role in its passage.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Marian Vessels, director of the Mid-Atlantic ADA Center in Maryland, who was at the ADA's signing.
This segment aired on December 3, 2018.
