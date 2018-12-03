Here & Now
Looking At George H.W. Bush's Political Legacy, 25 Years After Leaving The White House07:14Play
The life of President George H.W. Bush will be honored this week in Washington, D.C. The 41st president's legacy is still felt in American politics more than two decades after he left the White House. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst.
This segment aired on December 3, 2018.
