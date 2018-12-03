Mark Knopfler is out with a new album, his first in three years. He's the former frontman for Dire Straits, the Grammy-winning British band that was one of the world's best-selling acts from the late 1970s to the early '90s. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.

Knopfler (@MarkKnopfler) went solo in 1995, and has since released 10 albums. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Knopfler about his latest, "Down The Road Wherever."

"The songs keep on coming — in fact, the older I get the more that they do," says Knopfler, who's set to head out on tour next year. "I'm still just trying to do the same thing, which is to write a good song, if I can. Then you try to make a good record of it. And that's it, really.

"It amounts to just about everything that I want to do, all that I want to do, in life."

Interview Highlights

On how working as a teacher and reporter early on shaped his music career

"Actually the teaching job was only a job to save my life from trying to be a musician. It did save my life, actually. It enabled me to get a motorcycle and then to swap back for an old car of my dad's, and then to be able to move gear around a little bit in terms of guitars and stuff like that.

"I don't think I would've ended up as a songwriter quite the same without journalism. I think it made me sharpen my act up, get myself organized, learn how to condense things."