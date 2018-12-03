Here & Now
George H.W. Bush Honored At U.S. Capitol05:14Play
A debate over a potential government shutdown was expected to intensify this week, but lawmakers say they've agreed to keep the government funded until after memorial services for President George H.W. Bush are over. The former president will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR's Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson).
This segment aired on December 3, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news