December 03, 2018
Qatar announced Monday that it plans to pull out of OPEC, after nearly 60 years in the group of oil-producing countries. Qatar's Energy Minister says the country will focus more on natural gas, a product that OPEC is not involved with. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."

This segment aired on December 3, 2018.

