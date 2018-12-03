Here & Now
Qatar To Pull Out Of OPEC To Focus On Natural Gas03:48Play
Qatar announced Monday that it plans to pull out of OPEC, after nearly 60 years in the group of oil-producing countries. Qatar's Energy Minister says the country will focus more on natural gas, a product that OPEC is not involved with. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."
This segment aired on December 3, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news