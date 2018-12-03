In his 1988 campaign for president, George H.W. Bush famously told voters, "Read my lips: no new taxes." But after he was elected, tax cuts passed by his predecessor Ronald Reagan were weighing on the deficit. Bush eventually reversed course and raised taxes as president in 1990. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic and host of the podcast "Crazy/Genius."