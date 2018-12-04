Do Dogs Grieve The Loss Of Their Owners?04:57
December 04, 2018
This Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 photo, Sully, President George H.W. Bush's service dog lies in front of his casket in Houston. The 41st president died Friday at his home in Houston at 94. (Evan Sisley/Office George H.W. Bush via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
This Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 photo, Sully, President George H.W. Bush's service dog lies in front of his casket in Houston. The 41st president died Friday at his home in Houston at 94. (Evan Sisley/Office George H.W. Bush via AP)

A photograph of Sully, George H.W. Bush's service dog, lying in front of the former president's casket went viral over the weekend, and captured for many the feelings of grief that followed Bush's death.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Clive Wynne, a dog behavior scientist at Arizona State University, about whether dogs grieve the loss of their owners.

This segment aired on December 4, 2018.

