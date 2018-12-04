Here & Now
What Mueller's Court Filing Could Reveal About Former National Security Adviser Flynn05:23Play
A court filing from special counsel Robert Mueller is set to be released before midnight Tuesday, and it's expected to reveal more about President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and his cooperation with Mueller. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR national security editor Phil Ewing (@philewing).
This segment aired on December 4, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news