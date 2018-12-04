Here & Now
Italy And EU Showdown Over Rome03:49Play
Italy and the European Union are having a showdown over the Roman government's plan to fulfill its generous promises of early retirement and subsidies for the poor. The EU says Italy's plans are well outside EU rules and risk pushing the community into economic crisis. It has initiated disciplinary actions. NPR senior European correspondent Sylvia Poggioli (@spoggioli1) reports.
This segment aired on December 4, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news