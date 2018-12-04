Here & Now
Kennebunkport Couple Mourns Death Of George H.W. Bush, Remembers 17-Year Friendship09:39Play
The residents of Kennebunkport, Maine, are mourning the death of President George H.W. Bush, who spent summers there in his family home.
In 2013, Bush and his wife, Barbara, attended the wedding ceremony of same-sex couple Bonnie Clement and Helen Thorgalsen.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Clement and Thorgalsen about their 17-year friendship with the Bush family.
This segment aired on December 4, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news