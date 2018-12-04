Kennebunkport Couple Mourns Death Of George H.W. Bush, Remembers 17-Year Friendship09:39
December 04, 2018
In this Sept. 21, 2013 photo, former President George H.W. Bush, front left, former first lady Barbara Bush, right, pose for photos after the wedding of longtime friends Helen Thorgalsen, center, and Bonnie Clement, in Kennebunkport, Maine. Bush was an official witness at the same-sex wedding, his spokesman said Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2013. (Susan Biddle/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The residents of Kennebunkport, Maine, are mourning the death of President George H.W. Bush, who spent summers there in his family home.

In 2013, Bush and his wife, Barbara, attended the wedding ceremony of same-sex couple Bonnie Clement and Helen Thorgalsen.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Clement and Thorgalsen about their 17-year friendship with the Bush family.

This segment aired on December 4, 2018.

