Here & Now
Rep.-Elect And Veteran Michael Waltz: George H.W. Bush 'A True Servant Leader'09:39Play
The incoming class of lawmakers is preparing to take their seats in Congress next year. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with one of them, Republican Michael Waltz (@michaelgwaltz), who has been elected to represent Florida's 6th Congressional District along the state's east coast, including Daytona Beach.
This segment aired on December 4, 2018.
