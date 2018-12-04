Rep.-Elect And Veteran Michael Waltz: George H.W. Bush 'A True Servant Leader'09:39
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 04, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

The incoming class of lawmakers is preparing to take their seats in Congress next year. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with one of them, Republican Michael Waltz (@michaelgwaltz), who has been elected to represent Florida's 6th Congressional District along the state's east coast, including Daytona Beach.

This segment aired on December 4, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news