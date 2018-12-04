Queen Elizabeth II: The Life And Legacy Of Britain's Longest-Serving Monarch11:04
December 04, 2018
Queen Elizabeth II visits the Royal Insitute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) to mark its 150th anniversary on Nov. 20, 2018 in London. (Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Queen Elizabeth II is 92 years old and has served on the throne for 66 years. In 2015, she surpassed Queen Victoria as the longest-serving British monarch in history.

During a recent trip to London, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson visited Buckingham Palace and spoke with Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror), former royal correspondent for The Daily Mirror and author of "Sixty Glorious Years: Our Queen Elizabeth II - Diamond Jubilee 1952-2012," about the queen's legacy and what she means to the British people.

Victoria Murphy, former royal correspondent for The Daily Mirror and author of "Sixty Glorious Years: Our Queen Elizabeth II - Diamond Jubilee 1952-2012." (Jeremy Hobson/Here & Now)
This segment aired on December 4, 2018.

