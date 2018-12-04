Here & Now
Wisconsin Republicans Making Last-Ditch 'Power Grab,' Democrats Say05:27Play
Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin could vote Tuesday on a plan to limit the powers of two incoming Democrats — the governor and the attorney general. Democrats are calling the tactic a power grab that is challenging the will of Wisconsin voters. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Patrick Marley (@patrickdmarley), state politics reporter for The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
This segment aired on December 4, 2018.
