A key economic indicator is suggesting a recession is forthcoming. The yield on a short-term Treasury bond is now more valuable than the return on a longer-term bond. Usually it's the other way around, and it means investors are worried about the short-term health of the economy. An "inverted yield curve" has often predicted past economic downturns. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with WBUR business reporter Callum Borchers (@callumborchers).