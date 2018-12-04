Here & Now
The blogging platform Tumblr announced Monday it is removing all pornographic content on its site starting Dec. 17. Also, the home cycling company Peloton now has more customers than SoulCycle, according to two data analytics firms. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Rani Molla (@ranimolla), data editor for Recode.
This segment aired on December 4, 2018.
