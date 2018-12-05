Here & Now
Mueller Team Calls For No Jail Time For Flynn03:45Play
In a court filing released Tuesday night, special counsel Robert Mueller called for no prison time for President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, because of the "substantial assistance" Flynn has provided the Mueller team. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie).
This segment aired on December 5, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news