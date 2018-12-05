Here & Now
Why Some Investigators Are Turning To Podcasts As A Crime-Fighting Tool
A private detective in Tennessee is trying to solve what she believes is a murder mystery, and her method is one that is being used in more and more these days: She launched a podcast. Like many new true-crime podcasts, it gives listeners a deep dive into the pulpy details and theories and asks for help in solving the case. Elliott Wenzler (@ElliottWenzler) reports on why some investigators are turning to podcasts as a crime-fighting tool.
This segment aired on December 5, 2018.
