WBUR Launches Debut Season Of “Circle Round” - Storytelling Podcast For Kids

Caregivers and their children have always enjoyed story time – whether around campfires, at libraries or before bed. Now they have the opportunity to connect over timeless and beautifully narrated stories with Circle Round, a new storytelling podcast for kids ages 4-10, from the WBUR producing team that brought the hit Modern Love: The Podcast to earbuds everywhere.

Circle Round is narrated by Rebecca Sheir, a seasoned public radio host, and stars some of today’s most exciting theater, film and TV actors performing carefully-selected folktales from around the world. Delving into diverse and accessible topics such as kindness, persistence and generosity, the stories are adapted for modern families into 5- to 20-minute audio episodes featuring original music and sound design.

“Like so many parents, I’m always trying to find alternatives to screen time,” said Jessica Alpert, managing producer for program development at WBUR who conceived of the podcast. “And as we know, nothing grabs a child’s attention like a really great story — especially one you can listen to anywhere, anytime, like a podcast. We’re hoping that Circle Round fills a void for parents while at the same time provides a thrilling experience for their kids.”

Circle Round provides global perspectives with voices representing cultures from around the world. Episodes include prompts for discussion, giving children and their caregivers plenty of food for thought long after the story ends. Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) stars in a sneak-preview first episode, It Could Always Get Worse, available now on iTunes.com and at wbur.org/circleround. This Yiddish tale will be joined by new episodes every Tuesday at 3 p.m. during the first season, including:

Stella and the Dragon (Romania): Stella, a new mother of 100 children, must outsmart a fierce dragon in order to feed her family, starring Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent,” “Bad Moms”), James Konicek and Mia Rilette.

The podcast is produced by WBUR, in conjunction with Sheir & Shim founders Rebecca Sheir and Eric Shimelonis. Narrator Rebecca Sheir guides listeners through each story as Eric Shimelonis, an award-winning composer, creates the accompanying soundtrack and production.

“We are excited to be launching WBUR’s first-ever child-focused program,” said WBUR Executive Director for Programming, Podcasts and Special Projects Iris Adler. “Public radio has a rich and recognized tradition of narrative storytelling, and with Circle Round, we want to inspire a young audience to cultivate a love of storytelling.”

To celebrate the launch of Circle Round, WBUR is hosting a free, interactive event at the Boston Children’s Museum on Sunday, September 24 at 2 p.m. Learn more here and register to attend.

Circle Round is produced by WBUR. You can follow the program on Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit wbur.org/circleround.