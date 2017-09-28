The Boston Globe and WBUR To Launch New Sports Podcast, Season Ticket

Boston sports fans, get ready for your newest obsession: The Boston Globe and WBUR, Boston's NPR News Station, today announced that they will collaborate to produce Season Ticket, a new daily sports podcast. Hosted by Boston Globe award-winning sports columnist Chris Gasper, the podcast will take listeners for a deep dive inside Boston sports and beyond.

Season Ticket fills a need for the passionate fan base of Boston’s national sports teams by combining the unparalleled knowledge and talent of the Boston Globe sports department with the audio production and podcast savvy of WBUR to give fans the intelligent podcast they deserve. Gasper will host a rotating roster of guests such as sports editor Joe Sullivan and columnist Dan Shaughnessy.

New episodes of Season Ticket will drop midday, every Monday through Friday. The podcast will feature insightful commentary, insider information, and unfiltered conversations with those who make news on the Boston sports scene and those who report on it. It will also delve into everything from team performance to the big sports issues of the day.

Gasper has been a columnist for the Globe since 2009, covering the Super Bowl, the World Series, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four, the College Football Playoff, the horse racing Triple Crown, and the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was named an APSE Top 10 columnist in 2014 and tabbed 2016 favorite sportswriter in the 2016 New England Sports Survey conducted by Channel Media and Market Research. He also proposed the modified sudden-death overtime format that the NFL adopted in 2010.

Season Ticket launches on Monday, Oct. 2 with daily installments available on WBUR.org/seasonticket, and for download on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app. The debut episodes of the podcast are made possible with support from Zip Recruiter. Listen to the preview episode available now.