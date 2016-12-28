Modern Love Live in Boston: February 14, 2017

Join WBUR and The New York Times on Valentine’s Day at The Wilbur, as the joys and tribulations of love come to life during Modern Love Live, a live recording of our hit podcast based on the popular New York Times column.

If you’ve been looking for the perfect gift for someone special, look no further. Hosted by Meghna Chakrabarti (host of Modern Love: The Podcast) with Daniel Jones (editor of the “Modern Love” column), this event will include a live recording of the hit podcast with Modern Love essay readings by Emmy Rossum (“Shameless”), and Alysia Reiner (“Orange Is the New Black”).

Tickets start at $35. A VIP ticket option includes premium seating and access to a post-show reception with the cast and crew at the W Boston.

Click here to purchase tickets.