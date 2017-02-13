Happy Valentines, Galentines, Schmalentines or whatever you celebrate (or not).

This week's binge episode includes a trio of funny, romantic, and inspiring essays read by Colin Farrell (“The Lobster”) on a quadriplegic man who finds a love he thought he’d never have; Gillian Jacobs (“Love”) on falling in love with the help of a psychological experiment known as “36 Questions”; and Tony Hale (“Veep”) who wonders about breaking up and reading between the lines.

Want to try the 36 questions? Check them out HERE.