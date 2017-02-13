closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Modern Love Modern Love

Support the news

A Modern Love: The Podcast Valentines Special47:17

Play
February 13, 2017
Share
(Brian Rea for the New York Times)closemore
(Brian Rea for the New York Times)

Happy Valentines, Galentines, Schmalentines or whatever you celebrate (or not).

This week's binge episode includes a trio of funny, romantic, and inspiring essays read by Colin Farrell (“The Lobster”) on a quadriplegic man who finds a love he thought he’d never have; Gillian Jacobs (“Love”) on falling in love with the help of a psychological experiment known as “36 Questions”; and Tony Hale (“Veep”) who wonders about breaking up and reading between the lines.

Want to try the 36 questions?  Check them out HERE.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Modern Love or Explore Audio.