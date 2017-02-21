On Valentines Day, Meghna Chakrabarti hosted a live show at the Wilbur Theater in Boston. It was a great night of music and readings with performances by Alysia Reiner ("Orange is the New Black"), Brian Tyree Henry ("Atlanta,") Emmy Rossum ("Shameless"), Modern Love editor Dan Jones, and musical guest Hite.

In Part I, you will hear from Alysia Reiner and Brian Tyree Henry as well as musical guest Hite.

Voices In This Episode

(Courtesy of Alysia Reiner)

Alysia Reiner is an actress, producer, mother, activist, humanitarian and outspoken environmentalist. She stars as Natalie “Fig” Figueroa in the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black,” for which she has won a SAG award for best cast ensemble. Recent TV credits also include: F/X’s “Better Things,” TBS’s “Search Party,” ABC’s “Scandal” and FOX’s “Rosewood.” In film, Reiner recently produced and co-starred in Equity, the first ever female driven Wall Street film, with 2-time Emmy Winner Anna Gunn.

Brian Tyree Henry is a versatile actor whose career spans film, television and theater.

(Courtesy of Brian Tyree Henry)

He currently stars alongside Donald Glover as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles in the Golden Globe-winning F/X series “Atlanta.” Recent TV credits also include HBO’s “Vice Principals,” “Boardwalk Empire,” and “The Knick,” ABC’s “The Good Wife” and NBC’s “Law & Order.” In theater, he originated the role of “The General” in the critically acclaimed Broadway musical “The Book of Mormon.”

Hite is singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Julia Easterlin. The new moniker marks a new direction for Hite; as Julia Easterlin she made her initial reputation by looping and layering her voice to create her music. Her song on this episode is from that catalog. To hear "Go Straight Away," click HERE.

(Courtesy of Hite)

She began to move away from this style on her album “Touristes,” a collaboration with famed Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Toure. Her latest album, “Light of a Strange Day,” is “a natural progression, away from loops and into more flexible, expressive forms of storytelling.” Her new album drops in March.