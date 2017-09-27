'Modern Love Live' In Toronto

Join WBUR and The New York Times at the Hot Docs Podcast Festival in Toronto on Sunday, October 15th for a live performance of Modern Love: The Podcast.

The event will feature Modern Love essay readings by Andrew Rannells ("Girls"), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee ("Kim's Convenience"), and Hélène Joy ("Murdoch Mysteries"). Executive producer Iris Adler, sound designer John Perotti, producer Amory Sivertson, and column editor Daniel Jones will also take the stage to explain the making of Modern Love: The Podcast and the stories behind the column.

Tickets are $34, and are $29 for members of Hot Docs. The event starts at 12:30 pm.

Click here to purchase tickets.