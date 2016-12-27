close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Morning Edition Morning Edition

Support the news

Year In Review: Immigration Becomes Global, National, Local Topic07:02

Play
December 27, 2016
By Shannon Dooling
Share
In this June 13, 2013 picture, U.S. Border Patrol agent Jerry Conlin looks to the north near where the border wall ends as is separates Tijuana, Mexico, left, and San Diego, right. (Gregory Bull/AP)closemore
In this June 13, 2013 picture, U.S. Border Patrol agent Jerry Conlin looks to the north near where the border wall ends as is separates Tijuana, Mexico, left, and San Diego, right. (Gregory Bull/AP)

Immigration promises to be a dominant issue in 2017. The topic was thrust to the forefront by the presidential election in large part due to President-elect Donald Trump.

From the refugee crisis in Europe to debates over sanctuary cities in the U.S. to the wall Trump promises to build on the Mexican border — immigration is increasingly a global, national and local issue.

Reporter Shannon Dooling joined WBUR's Morning Edition to look back at what stood out on immigration in 2016.

Related:

Shannon Dooling Reporter
Shannon Dooling is a reporter representing WBUR on a team of public radio station journalists in the New England News Collaborative.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Morning Edition or Explore Audio.