Walsh On Saturday Storm: "Stay Off The Roads," Let Snow Crews Work

January 07, 2017
By Sharon Brody
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Saturday for eastern Massachusetts — snowfall is expected to ramp up in the area starting in the afternoon.

Heavy snowfall is expected to hit between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. The Boston area could see between at least 8-12 inches of snow by the time all is said and done.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh joined WBUR's Weekend Edition to discuss what Boston snow crews are doing to prepare for the storm.

Sharon Brody
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

