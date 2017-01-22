Support the news
Sunday night at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots take the field for an NFL record sixth AFC championship game in a row.
The Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers and the winner moves onto the Super Bowl.
To get the Pittsburgh perspective, WBUR's Weekend Edition Sunday talked with Pittsburgh Tribune Review Steelers beat writer Joe Rutter.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
