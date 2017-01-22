close

'The City Is Pretty Euphoric': The Pittsburgh Perspective Ahead Of Patriots And Steelers Match Up04:24

January 22, 2017
By Sharon Brody
At left, in a Jan. 15, 2017 file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger plays against the Kansas City Chiefs. At right, in an Oct. 16, 2016 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs against the Cincinnati Bengals (Winslow Townson/AP File)closemore
Sunday night at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots take the field for an NFL record sixth AFC championship game in a row.

The Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers and the winner moves onto the Super Bowl.

To get the Pittsburgh perspective, WBUR's Weekend Edition Sunday talked with Pittsburgh Tribune Review Steelers beat writer Joe Rutter.

