Lyft Driver Stabs Woman In Dorchester

Boston police say a Lyft driver stabbed a woman in Dorchester Sunday night after an altercation.

Police say 25-year-old Kiona Thomas, of Roslindale, stabbed a 21-year-old woman who was possibly a passenger. The victim was brought to a Boston area hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

According to police, Thomas fled the scene but later turned herself in early Monday morning.

Police say Thomas is being charged with assault with intent to murder. She will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court Tuesday.

With reporting from WBUR's Ally Manning