Forecast: No Major Cold In Sight As We Enter 2017

It was a wild night across southern New England as a storm passed our area. The storm is now heading into Canada and has become quite strong. Since the storm is still intense and reasonably close, we will experience its affects in the form of wind. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. This is typical for this time of year if not a bit above average.

Tonight is clear and chilly and that will set the stage for a typical day to close out 2016. Temperatures will reach the mid 30s along with abundant sunshine and light winds.

A weak weather system brings a bit of snow or rain New Years Eve, but this isn't a big weather maker and some areas see nothing. I don't expect much accumulation in Boston, but there could be some light accumulation of snow in the far northern and western suburbs.

Temperatures will remain steady for First Night, in the 30s. This is in stark contrast to subzero air which could be around this time of year.

Highs Saturday will be seasonable in the mid 30s. (Courtesy NOAA)

Our weather for the first day of 2017 is nice, highs reach the lower 40s and there will be some melting of the snow which is still going to be on the ground in those areas which saw snow yesterday.

Without much cold air in the forecast the next significant weather system brings rain not snow. There is the potential for more significant rain on Tuesday with temperatures reaching the 40s.

Enjoy the weekend and have a Happy New Year.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Friday Night: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Saturday: Sunshine and chilly. Highs near 35.

New Year's Eve: Cloudy, some light snow or rain, temperatures steady in the low to mid 30s

New Year's Day: Mainly sunny and pleasant for January. Highs in the lower 40s

Monday: Partly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 30s. Clouds thicken late in the day.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain and mild. Highs in the 40s.